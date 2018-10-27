HR body issues notice to police, admin over Kulgam killings

Srinagar, October 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to police and civil administration in connection with killing of civilians on Sunday at Larnoo village of Kulgam district.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki, taking cognizance of a petition, issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner and SSP of Kulgam.

The Commission has also asked both respondents to file their reply before December 11, 2018. The Chairman of International Forum for Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo filed the petition.

The complainant has said that the civilians including Ubaid Laway, Uzair Ahmad, Masroor Ahmad, Talib Maqbool, Tajamul Ahmad and Irshad Ahmad were killed by Indian forces at Larnoo village of Kulgam on October 21, 2018.

The complainant also said that at least 43 other civilians were injured post a cordon and search operation in Kulgam district.

The petitioner in his complaint said that the Indian forces used live ammunition besides teargas shells and pellets to disperse the peaceful protesting youth on the fateful day.

