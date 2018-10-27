Hurriyat leaders term 27th Oct darkest day in Kashmir history

Srinagar, October 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have described 27th October 1947 as the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was on October 27 in 1947 when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar said that on this day in 1947 Indian army illegally landed in Kashmir and took its control forcibly. He said right from the day, India has been treating Kashmir as its colony and Kashmiri people its slaves who have no human rights.

He said the first Indian Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, went to the United Nations and pledged to hold a referendum and provide people of Kashmir a chance to determine their future. He said Indian leaders repeated the pledge in Indian Parliament and even at Lal Chowk in Srinagar in front of thousands of Kashmiris but after the passage of seven decades the commitment remained fulfilled. He said, “Indian forces on daily basis are killing Kashmiris and destroying residential houses and the international community has become a mute spectator.”

Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, addressing a public gathering at Kokernag in Islamabad district said that on October 27, 1947 India invaded Kashmir and forcibly occupied it. He urged the international human rights bodies to use their good offices and help stop the ongoing bloodshed in the territory.

The Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, and the patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahenji in their statements in Srinagar said Kashmiris throughout the world are observing October 27 as black day. She deplored that India had been denying the people of Kashmir their birthright to self-determination since 1947.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, Abdul Aziz Dar alias General Musa, addressing a meeting of his party in Srinagar said that India illegally occupied Kashmir on this day in 1947 and the people of Kashmir throughout the world observe it as Black Day. He said that the people of Kashmir had given unprecedented sacrifices for securing their right to self-determination, which would not be allowed to go waste.

The patron of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir Khadim Hussain in a statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations till October 26, described it the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.

Like this: Like Loading...