Kashmiri student assaulted with iron rods, knives in Chandigarh

Srinagar, October 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a Kashmiri engineering student, Mubashir Matoo, was thrashed by three assailants at his residence in Chandigarh, last night.

Zahoor Ahmed, the guardian of Mubashir Matoo, told media men in Srinagar that the assailants thrashed Mubashir with iron roads and knives leaving him in a state of unconsciousness.

He said that nobody took Mubashir to hospital after the incident and he was still at his residence. “I will bring him back to Kashmir.”

The incident happened at the rented flat of Mubashir.

Zahoor said police have taken cognizance of the incident and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.

Mubashir is a final year student at Chandigarh Group of Colleges of Computer Engineering.

Meanwhile, Mubashir said the assailants some of whom are from his college beat him without any reason. “After the incident, one the assailants called me only to say that it was a misunderstanding,” he said.

