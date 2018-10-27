Kashmiris across globe observe Black Day

Shutdown in IOK, dozens of protesters injured

Srinagar, October 27 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed Black Day, today, to convey to the world that India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is totally illegal, unjust and contrary to the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on this day in 1947 when Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total disregard to the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The day was marked with a complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir and rallies in world capitals, today. Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and supported by other pro-freedom organizations. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while traffic was off the road in the occupied territory.

The occupation authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in all major towns to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations. The authorities also continued to place Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Bilal Siddiqi, Hilal Ahmed War, Yasmeen Raja, Zafar Akbar Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Muhammad Ashraf Laya under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from leading the demonstrations. Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir never accepted India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and they would continue their struggle to get rid of it till complete success.

Senior resistance leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Muhammad Yasin Malik strongly denounced the recent assertion of Governor of occupied Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, saying that it reflected New Delhi’s arrogance. The Governor had stated that there would be no talks with the Hurriyat leaders till they stopped consulting Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute. The resistance leaders said Pakistan is as much a party to the dispute as is India and no amount of Indian repression, military might or propaganda can change this fact. The Kashmir High Court Bar Association at a meeting of its executive committee in Srinagar urged the UN to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, people held forceful demonstrations in Kulgam, Shopian and Lolab areas, today, against cordon and search operations by Indian troops. The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring dozens of them. Some of the injured were shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

In Islamabad, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter and Kashmir Journalist Forum organized anti-India demonstrations to mark the Black Day. Addressing the protesters, the speakers appealed to the UN to settle the Kashmir dispute by implementing its resolutions.

Kashmir Council European Union also organized an anti-India demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Brussels to mark the Black Day. A large number of Kashmiris and their sympathizers attended the demonstration, which was led by the Chairman of the Council, Ali Raza Syed.

