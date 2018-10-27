KCEU holds anti-India demo in Brussels to mark Black Day

Brussels, October 27 (KMS): The Kashmir Council EU held a protest demonstration, today, in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, to mark the Kashmir Black Day.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observe Black Day on 27th October to mark the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India on this day in 1947.

The Chairman of Kashmir Council, Ali Raza Syed, led the peaceful demonstration and demanded of New Delhi to give the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters also dropped a memorandum at the Indian embassy which emphasized that India should end brutalities against the Kashmiris, withdraw its forces from Kashmir and fulfill its promise for giving right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

A large number of Kashmiris and their supporters attended the demonstration. On the occasion, Ali Raza Syed said, 27th October 1947 is the darkest day in history of Jammu and Kashmir when India in total violation of all international norms and democratic values landed its troops in the state against the will of people.

He said, Indian claims for being largest democracy of the world but it refuses the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as its illegal occupation and atrocities against the people are continued for last seven decades. He said, peace in Kashmir is connected to the whole region. If Kashmir is witness of peace, the whole region would be witness of peace and prosperity.

The Kashmir Council EU Chairman said Kashmiris are not ready to compromise on their right to self determination.

Other speakers said, “We simply want to convey a message to India and government that there is no point in glorifying the democracy if people are living in miseries under the might of the gun.”

They said India is the so-called fake biggest democracy of the world because New Delhi continues its illegal rule on Kashmir through ruthlessly suppressing the democratic rights of Kashmiris and continuously killing the innocent Kashmiri people as well.

The protesters also raised slogans in favour of Kashmir’s movement for freedom and against Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

