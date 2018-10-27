Lolab residents protest ransacking of property by troops

Srinagar, October 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people staged a demonstration in Lolab area of Kupwara district, today, against the brutalities of Indian troops.

The residents of Cheerkoot area of Lolab took to the streets and held a demonstration against the ransacking of property by the troops.

The locals said that the troops damaged public property including vehicles and houses last night during a cordon and search operation in the area.

The protesters blocked the main Lolab-Kupwara road and staged a protest against the atrocities of the forces’ personnel.

