‘Sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not go waste’

Srinagar, October 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glorious tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Islamabad, Kulgam and Baramulla areas.

Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement in Srinagar said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, in his statement paid glowing tributes to recently martyred youth and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. He said that killings, arrests and harassment could not suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement.

Illegally detained Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement in Srinagar said that India’s military might policy would not stand for long. He said instead of bloodbath, New Delhi must accept ground reality in Kashmir and take concrete steps for resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

