Sehrai says Kashmir dispute is a recognized fact

Srinagar, October 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has said that Kashmir dispute is a recognized fact.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said India is a signatory to the instruments agreed upon by Pakistan and international community and has promised to ascertain the aspirations of Kashmiri people by giving them their right to self-determination.

He said the present state of chaos and continued bloodshed in the territory is the result of noncompliance of these agreements. He said India raised the Kashmir dispute in the UN; hence it admitted the importance of status of a mediator. He added unfortunately Kashmiris have been deprived of right to self-determination for last 71 years.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai termed the recent statement of Governor, Satya Pal Malik absurd and immature and said Pakistan is a key party to the dispute as determined by UN Security Council resolutions. Further delay in its resolution will give rise to more complex situations, he added.

Reacting to the Governor’s absurd statement, wherein he said, Hurriyat leadership is taking dictations from Pakistan, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said, “Neither we are puppets and nor we will accept any dictation from anybody.”

He said, “We adopted a categorical approach and denied to compromise with any undesirable options. Yes, apart from being a key party to dispute, Pakistan is definitely our well-wisher and has been extending moral and diplomatic support to our right to self-determination since 1947. And the people of Kashmir have presented precious sacrifices for the sacred cause. Hence we won’t allow anyone to sabotage our freedom movement.”

