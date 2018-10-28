Dialogue only way forward for peace in Kashmir: Radha

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, former Interlocutor, Radha Kumar, has said that muscular policy will not restore normalcy and dialogue is the only way forward.

Radha Kumar, who was part of three-member Kashmir panel in 2010, in a media interview in Srinagar expressed regret that BJP lacked interest in dialogue and showed interest only in resolving Kashmir through military means. She said four years have elapsed but despite the appointment of an interlocutor from intelligence background dialogue is nowhere visible on the ground.

She said, “After the appointment of a new interlocutor we expected him to reach out to those who did not talk to us but all the expectations have been belied as only cordon and search operations are visible on ground and dialogue is nowhere visible in any part of Kashmir.”

Former Interlocutor said, “Two of my colleagues approached Indian home ministry with the recommendations submitted by us to the Indian government and one of my former colleagues late Dileep Padgaonkar was assured by the home ministry that government will look into our report and call us for a discussion. Neither were we called nor the report was discussed and we knew it that the members of the saffron party in power on showing the report during the reign of Manmohan Singh government torched the copies of our reports under broad daylight.”

Regretting that the present BJP government in India has blocked all channels of dialogue with the resistance leadership and as well as Pakistan, Radha Kumar said, “A muscular approach won’t bring peace to Kashmir.”

