Indian police arrest Mukhtar Waza in IOK

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and lodged him at Srigufwara police station in Islamabad district.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza was on his way to Khiram to visit the family of martyred youth, Asif Ahmad that police arrested and lodged him in police station, Srigufwara.

A party spokesman in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the arrest of party chairman and described it as frustration of the authorities.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, today, visited Chotta Bazaar Kani Kadal in Srinagar and paid rich tributes to Mohammad Lateef Sheikh. Speaking on the occasion, Javaid Ahmad Mir said India uses brute force against innocent youth, men and women in South Kashmir and uses pellet guns on peaceful protestors.

He said it is a responsibility of the UN and other international community to stop Indian forces atrocities against in south Kashmir and whole of valley.

