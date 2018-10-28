Indian police officer, PDP activist shot dead in Pulwama and Srinagar

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian police sub-inspector was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pulwama district, today.

Imtiyaz Ahmed Mir, associated with the police intelligence wing, was killed in Wahibug area of the district.

Imtiyaz, a resident of Sontbug, Pulwama was presently posted at Shergari police station in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen also fired upon a pro-India party PDP activist Mohammad Amin Dar at Ganbugh near Tengpora in Srinagar late in the evening. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

