Killing of pregnant woman in Pulwama

HR body seeks report from DC, SSP

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to police and civil administration regarding the killing of a pregnant woman in firing by Indian troops in Pulwama district on October 19.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki, taking cognizance of a petition, issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner and SSP of Pulwama for the detailed report.

The Commission has also asked both the respondents to file their response before December 11, 2018.

The petitioner in a complaint filed before the Commission has stated that on 19th of October, Indian troops fired indiscriminately injuring a pregnant woman Firdousa, wife of Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh. She was rushed to a local hospital Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

“There was no operation going on in the area and the forces without any justification indiscriminately fired upon the civilians and killed the woman,” the petition read.

It was also mentioned in the complaint that the Indian forces were involved in such grave crimes as they were now targeting women and unborn children.

