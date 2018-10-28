Martyred teenager’s mother hit by pellets in eyes

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the mother of a teenage boy who was killed by Indian troops in Kulgam’s Laroo village on Sunday is battling for her eyesight at SHMS Hospital in Srinagar, after being hit by a barrage of pellets fired by the troops into her house, the other day.

Fatima, mother of the 16-year-old Amir, was hit by scores of pellets on Saturday afternoon when she was at her home at DH Pora in Kulgam district. Her relatives told media at SMHS Hospital that the troops fired pellets at her, while she was in the lawn of her house.

She was shifted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar after doctors at Kulgam district hospital could not operate on her.

Amir’s one sister is working at an Anganwadi rural child health care, another is pursuing her graduation, and the third is doing work at home. Amir’s brother helps his father in work on the fields.

Like this: Like Loading...