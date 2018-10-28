Probe by UN into IOK war crimes demanded

India has declared full-scale war on civilians

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has demanded an investigation by a neutral body like the United Nations into serious war crimes perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in a message conveyed to the participants of a conference organized by Pakistani American Society in New York said, Indian troops open fire on unarmed civilians at their will because they have been given immunity under draconian laws, like Armed Forces Special Powers Act. He said India does not allow UN teams to visit the occupied territory since it does not want the world powers to know the tens of thousands indiscriminate killings, countless rapes, abductions, custodial disappearances, arbitrary detentions, arsons and brutal suppression of peaceful political protests by its brutal forces.

World Kashmir Awareness Forum Secretary General, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, in his address at the conference as guest speaker reminded the audience of injustice, tyranny and inhumanity of the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir. The event among other was also addressed by Pakistan’s Deputy Consul General Naeem Iqbal Cheema, Maqbool Malik, Ashraf Aazmi, Sardar Imtiaz Garalvi, Sardar Taj Khan, Amna Taj, Shahid Comrade, Dr. Amarjit Singh, Dr. Syed T. Ahmad, Muhammad Ashraf and Dr Tamkeen.

In Srinagar, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement strongly condemned the Indian Army Chief, Bipin Rawat’s threat to civilian protestors in the territory. Sehrai said Indian army has declared a full-scale war on civilian population to silence pro-freedom voices. General Bipin Rawat talking to reporters in New Delhi, yesterday, said stone pelters in Kashmir were over-ground workers of mujahideen, and they would be dealt with, sternly.

Meanwhile, the mother of a teenage boy, Amir, who was killed by Indian troops in Laroo area of Kulgam on last Sunday, was hit by a barrage of pellets in eye indiscriminately fired by Indian troops into her house at DH Pora in the district. She is battling for her eyesight at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

A Special Police Officer was injured in firing by unknown persons at Chrawni in Badgam district.

On the other hand, former India-appointed Interlocutor on Kashmir, Radha Kumar, in a media interview in Srinagar regretted that the present BJP government in India had blocked all channels of dialogue with the resistance leadership as well as Pakistan, and was pursuing a muscular policy to silence the dissent in Kashmir.

