Sehrai condemns Indian army chief’s anti-Kashmiris remarks

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has strongly condemned the statement of Indian Army Chief, Bipin Rawat against civilian protestors in the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian army has declared a full-scale war on civilian population to silence the freedom voices and demand for birthright to self determination.

He said General Rawat’s statement that “Army is enough to ensure JK remains part of India” is actually an admission that India occupied Kashmir at the barrel of gun with over lakhs of forces deployment and without its military might India cannot hold Kashmir for a minute.

Ashraf Sehrai said the cordon and search operations have become the daily routine of Indian forces in the territory and apart from killing and slaughtering Kashmiris, such operations have not only made the social lives a hell, but have destroyed the properties as well. Nowadays, the forces have gone to such an extent that they destroy the properties of the masses day in and day out under the garb of cordon and search operations.

Denouncing the forces’ action in Shopian and Kulgam, where more than 40 people got injured including some women, during the search operations, Sehrai said, beating people, vandalizing properties and torturing youth have become a daily affair of the forces in Kashmir with complete impunity.

