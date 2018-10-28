SPO shot injured in Budgam

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unknown gunmen shot at and injured a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Budgam district on Saturday night.

Reports said that the gunmen fired upon the SPO at Chrawni village near Charari Sharief.

In the incident, the SPO, who is posted at SDPO office, Charari Sharief, suffered serious bullet wounds in his leg and was shifted to the nearby hospital where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment,” the reports added.

