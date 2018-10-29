Eight more SPOs resigned online as ban on internet relaxed

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at least eight more Special Police Officers (SPOs) announced their resignation from their jobs on social media networking sites only days after the Indian authorities relaxed ban on internet in the territory.

Five of the eight SPOs released videos on social media announcing their resignation. “I am Mohamad Altaf Butt, son of Abdul Majeed Butt, a resident of Futlipora Charar-e-Sharief, Badgam. I am working as an SPO in police department but from 28 October I have no connection with the police,” one of them said in a video circulated on social media.

So did Mohammad Iqbal Hurrah, son of Abdul Hameed Hurrah, resident of Tilsara Charar-e-Sharief. In a short video, he announced his resignation and said that he has no affiliation with the police department from now on.

Three SPOs – Myser Ahmad Laway, Firdous Ahmad Butt, and Aijaz Ahmad Butt – also submitted their resignation, a police officer in the district told media.

Bilal Ahmad Hajam, son of Abdul Raheem Hajam, and Imtiyaz Ahmad Yatoo, son of Abdul Rasheed Yatoo, both residents of Hayatpora Chadoora, were working with the police department for the past one year. They released a video together and said that they resigned from the police department two months ago, but were announcing it on video today.

“I have resigned two months ago and have nothing to do with the police department. Today I am announcing resignation via video today,” both of them can be heard saying.

Hilal Ahmad Dar from Zinpanchal village in Charar-e-Sharief also quit his job as SPO.

“Now I am resigning from my job and have nothing to do with this department any more,” he said in a video that was widely circulated on social media.

Like this: Like Loading...