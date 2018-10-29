India upset over reports about rise in anti-India recruitments

New Delhi, October 29 (KMS): India is upset over reports submitted by its security agencies claiming that as many as 164 young men from occupied Kashmir have joined armed groups till October 26 this year, media reports said.

As per the reports submitted to New Delhi government, the count is far higher than previous years and indicates that the approaching winter months could be even more troublesome than usual in the Valley this year.

“Worse, the numbers signing up for militancy could likely cross 200 before the year ends,” the media report citing the security agencies said. “This year’s recruits would be swelling the ranks of 350-400 militants already operating in the Valley,” the reports further claimed.

As per the reports carried by a section of local media, in 2015, only 66 young men joined armed groups. The numbers rose slightly in 2016, with an estimated 88 picking up the gun. Last year, the count was estimated to be at least 120.

“The number of locals joining armed groups dropped in February and March this year, but jumped all of a sudden in June, July and August,” a senior official familiar with the matter claimed.

