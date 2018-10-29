Islamic Research Institute holds meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) today held an important meeting at the office of the institute in Srinagar.

The IRI, which teachers, preachers and the office bearers headed by Chief patron, Haji Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Qadri held threadbare discussions to finalize the arrangements for the Islamic month of Rabial Awwal.

The members also reviewed the activities, both social and religious that have been and will be undertaken for the holy Islamic month reiterating that the Institute would continue its religious activities in the routinely manner.

The members unanimously denounced the booking of Qazi Ahmed Yasir under draconian Public safety Act (PSA) and said that the authorities had sent him to a Jammu jail for his active participation in the freedom struggle.

In the absence of Mirwaiz, as the Qazi family has given the responsibility to Islamic Research Institute for carrying out the activities and responsibilities of the Jamia Masjid of Islamabad district, the members expressed satisfaction over the working of the institute.

