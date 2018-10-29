JKML condemns arrest of party activists

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has condemned the arrest of its party activists and slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on its vice chairman, Muhammad Yousuf Mir.

The JKML spokesman, Sajjad Ayoubi in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed resentment over the arrest of party activists, Bashir A Budgami, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Muhammad Yaseen Atai and slapping of one more PSA on its vice chairman, Muhammad Yousuf Mir and shifting him to Kot Bhalwal jail Jammu. “These repressive measures are being used as tools to punish the people and force them into submission,” he added.

He said that Muhammad Yousuf Mir was released recently after no charges were proved against him but another PSA was slapped on him and was re-arrested. He said arresting JKML members is sheer political vendetta and shifting them to outside jails is highly condemnable.

Like this: Like Loading...