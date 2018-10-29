Sehrai expresses concern over detainees’ falling health

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed concerned over the deteriorating health and illegal detention of resistance leadership and activists.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that even after passage of more than a year the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) has failed to prove anything against illegally detained Hurriyat leaders languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Dr Ghulam Mohammad Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Aslam Wani, prominent businessman, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf and Syed Shakeel Ahmad.

He said these leaders have been fabricated in fake charges to malign people’s movement and leadership in Kashmir to and to mislead international community. The move is an attempt to put pressure and intimidate the resistance leadership, he added.

Ashraf Sehrai said detainees in Tihar jail are subjected to political vengeance. He said those lodged in Tihar jail committed no offence other than to demand for their basic birthright to self-determination.

He appealed to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other international organizations to take cognizance of the plight of these detainees and use influence for their release.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, expressed grave concern over the worsening health condition of the illegally detained party activist, Haji Bashir Ahmad Sofi of Baramulla and said he has been languishing in jail since 2016 despite suffering from several ailments.

Like this: Like Loading...