Solidarity expressed with families of martyred youth

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi led by its President, Mohammad Iqbal Mir visited the house of martyred Sahir Ahmad Makroo in Arwani area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Mohammad Iqbal Mir addressing the mourners said that the unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmiri people for Kashmir cause would not go waste. He said that India could not silence the voices of Kashmiris through use of brute force, adding that the tripartite dialogue was the only way to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, two separate Hurriyat delegations led Abdur Rasheed Dar, Haji Muhammad Ramzan and Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi visited Arwani and Khanpora in Baramulla and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of martyrs. They also conveyed the message of illegally detained veteran Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori.

Paying tributes to the martyrs, the delegates said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would bring fruit and Kashmir would be liberated from the clutches of India.

Like this: Like Loading...