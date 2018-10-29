World urged to force India to quit Kashmir

Eight more SPOs submit resignations in IOK

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while condemning the excessive use of force by the Indian troops against civilians has urged the international community to put pressure on New Delhi to pave the way for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had waged a war against civilian population, particularly in South Kashmir districts. He said Indian forces lay siege in villages and shower people with bullets and pellets when they try to raise their voice against troops’ excesses during crackdown operations. He emphasized that Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s arrogant and unrealistic statements had aggravated the already volatile situation in the occupied territory. Syed Ali Gilani hailed the steadfastness and determination of the prisoners of conscience languishing in different jails of India including Tihar jail.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar lashed out at Indian army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for their remarks on Kashmir. He said the way Fatima Begum, the mother of a teenage martyr, was hit by a volley of pellets by troops inside her house speaks volume how General Rawat and Arun Jaitely intend to keep Jammu and Kashmir a part of India. She is battling for her life in a Srinagar hospital.

Meanwhile, soon after his release from three weeks of house detention, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, today, visited the residences of Rayees, Meraj and Fahd who were martyred by troops during a cordon and search operation in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar, recently. A delegation of Mahaz-e-Azadi led by Muhammad Iqbal Mir visited Arwani to express solidarity with the families of martyr Sahir Ahmad.

Senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement demanded immediate release of ailing Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal and Aasiya Andrabi. These Kashmiri leaders are languishing in New Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail.

Indian authorities once again invoked draconian law, Public Safety Act, against Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, and shifted him to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

On the other hand, as many as eight more Special Police Officers announced resignations from their jobs on social media networking sites soon after the authorities relaxed ban on internet in the territory. In a short video clips, the SPOs made it clear that they had no affiliation with the police department, from now on.

Like this: Like Loading...