Zafar Butt denounces recent civilian killings in IOK

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt has strongly denounced the recent civilian killings across the territory.

Zafar Akbar Butt addressing a meeting of his party, JKSM, in Srinagar, today, said that India troops in the name of cordon and search operations were killing innocent people irrespective of their age and gender.

He said that Kashmir is purely a political and human issue and every effort to muzzle or crush the genuine struggle of the peoples is destined to fail. He said the issue has to be resolved through a sustained dialogue with the active participation of India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...