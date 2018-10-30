Eight Indian troops including officer injured in Handwara blast

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at least eight Indian troops including an officer were injured in a blast at Rajwar in Handwara area of Kupwara district, today.

The blast occurred when an army party of 21 Rashtriya Rifles led by an officer of Major rank Surab Suman was passing through the woods of Rajwar. Eight soldiers including the army major suffered serious injuries in the blast.

Police sources, however, said that a grenade exploded accidentally while the army officer was giving demonstration to the soldiers in the woods.

All the injured were taken to military hospital Drugmulla where from two seriously wounded including the army major were referred to army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

