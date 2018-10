Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Chankitar area of Tral in Pulwama district, Tuesday evening.

The troops martyred the youth during a siege and search operation. Troops also blasted a residential house in the area.

After the killings, the clashes between youth and forces were going on in the area. Military operation was also going on till reports last came in.

