JKMC concerned about falling health of detained Shabbir Dar

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of the illegally detained party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar.

The JKMC at a meeting held at Rajbagh in Srinagar said that Shabbir Ahmed Dar fell unconscious at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu and was admitted at a hospital in custody.

The meeting demanded immediate release of the party chairman and other Hurriyat leaders. The meeting was presided over by senior party leader, Advocate Abdul Hameed Butt.

