JKML pays tributes to martyred Akeel, Minhaj

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has paid tributes to the recently martyred Aqeel Ahmed Sofi and Minhaj Mohi-ud-Din during a cordon and search operation by Indian troops in Kulgam district.

A JKML delegation led by Muhammed Rafiq Ganai visited Brath Kalaan Sopore and Khanpora areas of Baramulla and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Addressing the mourners on the occasion Rafiq Ganai said, “Kashmiris will never forget the sacrifices given by these brave hearts for the cause of right to self-determination.” He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the mission of their martyrs to its logical end.

Another delegation of JKML visited SMHS hospital to enquire about the well being of civilians who were injured in Indian troops’ firing in Waripora area of Kulgam district. Among the injured includes a 60-year-old woman, who was hit by pellets and lost her eyesight.

Like this: Like Loading...