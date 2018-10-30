Journalist among many injured in troops’ firing

World urged to send fact finding mission to IOK

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, scores of people including a journalist were injured after Indian troops fired pellets, bullets and teargas shells on protesters in Shopian, Pulwama and Baramulla districts, today.

People took to the streets in Memander area of Shopian against a cordon and search operation launched by Indian troops. The troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. A TV journalist, Aijaz Ahmed Dar, got injured after being hit by the pellets. He was shifted to district hospital Shopian where doctors said that he had suffered pellet injuries in his head and neck. There are also reports about injuries to many people in forces’ actions on protesters in Mandoora area of Tral and Palhalan in Pattan. The locals were protesting against the door-to-door search searches by the troops.

A team of India’s National Investigation Agency carried out a raid at the residence of a well-known Kashmiri businessman, Fayaz Ahmed Mir, in Lalbazar area of Srinagar. The sleuths of the NIA, notorious for implicating pro-freedom Kashmiri politicians and businessman in fake cases, have stepped up their operations in the occupied territory since Narendra Modi led government assumed power in New Delhi.

Hurriyat leaders, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Muhammad Iqbal Mir and Muhammad Rafiq Ganai along with delegations visited the residences of martyrs in different areas of the territory. The leaders while addressing the mourners reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the mission of their martyrs to its logical end. Hurriyat leader Masroor Abbas addressing a gathering at Chattabal in Srinagar, today, said that India would not be able to silence the Kashmiris’ voice for freedom through military means.

Meanwhile, eight Indian soldiers including an officer were critically injured in a blast in Rajwar area of Handwara in Kupwara district.

Speakers at a seminar organized by the South Asia Centre For Peace and Human Rights in London urged the international community to prevail upon India to allow a fact finding mission to occupied Kashmir. The seminar titled “Characteristics of Indian Occupation and the Role of International Community” was presided over by Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and moderated by Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo.

On the other hand, Congress President Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in Ujjan city of Madhya Pradesh referred to the latest spate of killings in occupied Kashmir and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mistakes had put Jammu and Kashmir on fire. He said that as a result of Narendra Modi’s approach on Kashmir, more and more youth are taking up guns against the Indian forces.

