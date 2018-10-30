Journalist injured in troops’ firing on protesters in Shopian

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a journalist was injured after he was hit by pellets fired by Indian troops during anti-India demonstrations in Shopian district, today.

People took to the streets when the troops launched a cordon and search operation following an attack on a forces’ party in Memander area of the district. The troops used brute force and fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes in the area.

A journalist, Aijaz Ahmed Dar, who works as a videographer with a New Delhi-based TV channel, was injured was hit by the pellets. He was shifted to district hospital Shopian for treatment where a doctor said that he had suffered pellet injuries in his head and neck.

Like this: Like Loading...