Modi’s mistakes put J&K on fire: Rahul Gandhi

Ujjan (Madhya Pradesh), October 30 (KMS): Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mistakes on Jammu and Kashmir have put the territory on fire.

Addressing a public meeting in Ujjan, Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said, Jammu and Kashmir is on fire right now – apparently referring to the latest spate of killings in the territory.

He criticized the Indian government’s policies in occupied Kashmir saying that as a result of Modi’s approach on Kashmir, more and more youth are joining armed struggle. “The Modi government opened the doors of J&K for militants. No politician was killed in J&K but army men are laying their lives there because of Narendra Modi’s mistakes,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Like this: Like Loading...