NIA raids residence of Kashmiri businessman in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a team of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out a raid at the residence of well-known Kashmiri businessman in Lalbazar area of Srinagar.

The sleuths of the NIA, notorious for implicating pro-freedom Kashmiri politicians and businessman in fake cases, raided the residence of Fayaz Ahmed Mir at Lalbazar in Srinagar and conducted searches.

However, there were no immediate reports of the cause of the raid. Further details are awaited.

