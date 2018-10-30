Speakers urge world to send fact finding mission to IOK

Kashmir joint resistance committee constituted in UK

London, October 30 (KMS): Speakers at a seminar urged world centres of political power to prevail upon India to allow a fact finding mission to occupied Kashmir.

The event was organized by South Asia Centre For Peace and Human Rights in connection with Kashmir Black Day in London. The seminar titled “Characteristics of Indian Occupation and the Role of International Community” was presided over by SACFPHR Chairman, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, and moderated by Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, the Chairman of International Commission for Human Rights (ICHR).

In his opening remarks, Professor Shawl gave an estimation of the current political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. He referred to India’s iron-fisted militaristic policy designed to target the youth to create fear psychosis and effect a demographic change in the territory. “It is also aimed to break the indomitable assertion of the Kashmiris to determine their political future by exercising their right to self-determination.” He emphasized that the world centres of political power should prevail upon India to allow a fact-finding mission to occupied Kashmir.

Barrister Tramboo urged the world community to take notice of the serious situation in occupied Kashmir. He was of the opinion that ever since the BJP government had assumed the reins of power in Delhi, the content and context of repression has multiplied manifold. He declared that Kashmir situation would be highlighted in UK, Europe, UN, OIC and US. He informed the audience that a Kashmir Joint Resistance Committee has been constituted in the UK. Its expansion is being worked out. “This is being done to strengthen the Joint Resistance Leadership. The world needs to be told that Incredible India’s – Incredible terrorism is creating traumatic tragedies in Kashmir.”

Madam Soroya Boyd, a human rights activist, expressed her solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. She asserted that a unified narrative on Kashmir was very essential for power corridor work. She remarked that Israel and India were adopting similar techniques of repression. Kashmiris’ right to self-determination should be redeemed to them and the international community should take notice of India’s actions in Kashmir, she added.

Councillor Adriana Gheorghe said, “We stand united to support the people of Kashmir. They have a right to live a dignified and honourable life. We will continue to support their genuine struggle till their rights are redeemed to them.”

Others who expressed their thoughts included councilors, Javed Akhoonzada, Raja Ilyas, Hina Mir, Afzal Kiani, Muhammad Umair, Tahir Sulahria and Barrister Arif Rehman, Shafiq Rehman and Qazi Saleem. Vote of thanks was moved by Solicitor Zubair Awan, Chairman of Kashmir Youth Assembly (KYA).

Like this: Like Loading...