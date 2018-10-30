Waza pays tributes to Fateh Kadal martyrs

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League paying rich tributes to the youth, Rayees and Meraj Sofi, who were recently martyrs by Indian troops in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar has said that the Kashmiris’ sacrifice will not go waste and the ongoing freedom movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

The JKML Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza along with party workers visited Fateh Kadal to express solidarity with the families of the martyred youth. On the occasion, he denounced the use of brute force by Indian police during search operations in Srinagar, Shopian and Kulgam areas. He said, beating people, vandalizing properties and torturing youth have become an order of the day in occupied Kashmir.

Mukhtar Waza deplored that the Kashmiris people were being subjected to the worst kind of state terrorism by India for demanding their right to self-determination. He demanded immediate release of all illegally detained political prisoners languishing in different jails.

