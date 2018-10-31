Abdul Samad Inqilabi visits martyrs’ families in IOK

Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, visited different areas of South Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the families of the youth recently martyred by Indian troops.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi was released 40 days after his illegal detention from Indian jail. He was arrested during a police raid on his house on September 20, 2018, and was released on Tuesday.

During his visit to the martyrs’ families, he said that sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished despite all odds.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, addressing public meetings in different areas of Srinagar strongly denounced the fresh arrest spree across the Kashmir Valley especially in South Kashmir. He said that Kashmir was purely a political dispute and New Delhi’s military might or iron-fist approach would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairperson, Farida Bahenji, in a statement in Srinagar welcomed the report of British All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir and said that the group had unmasked the brutal face of India in occupied Kashmir. ndia in occupied Kashmir.

