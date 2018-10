Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordons and search operations in Shopian and Bandipora districts, today.

The troops cordoned off Meemandar and Losedenow areas of Shopian in south Kashmir and conducted house-to-house searches, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

The troops also conducted similar operation in Dar Mohalla locality of Garoora in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...