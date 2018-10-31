IOK press club condemns attacks on Journalists

Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Press Club has denounced attacks on journalists by Indian forces in south Kashmir, yesterday.

A spokesman of Kashmir Press Club in a statement issued in Srinagar said the attacks on journalists are clearly aimed at scaring journalists to stop them from carrying out their professional duties.

A TV journalist, Aijaz Ahmed Dar, was hit by pellets fired by Indian troops when he was covering anti-India protests at Mamendar in Shopian on Tuesday. Dar was admitted in a hospital after he suffered pellet injuries in head and neck.

The brazen attack came days after a group of journalists covering a cordon and search operations by Indian troops at Fateh Kadal in Srinagar was beaten by policemen. No action was taken against the cops involved in the attack on the journalists. Similarly, no action was initiated against CRPF men who assaulted two reporters Fayaz Lalu and Deen Imran in Islamabad district, last week, the statement deplored.

Kashmir Press Club urged the authorities to look into this matter and guarantee safety of journalists working in different parts of the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...