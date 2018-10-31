JRL asks world to take note of Indian crimes in IOK

Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has urged the international community to take serious note of the crimes against humanity committed by the Indian forces like blowing up of houses with explosive material, thrashing of relatives including women of even martyred youth, merciless beating of people during cordon and search operations (CASOs) and damaging apple and other fruit orchards in the territory.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued after a meeting at Hyderpora in Srinagar said, “The suppression has reached a stage where it has become unbearable for the population to tolerate it silently.”

“In order to defeat these cruel designs of New-Delhi, the JRL has decided to have wide-ranging consultations with all factions of the society including political and religious organizations, lawyers, traders, transporters, employees, academicians, civil society and others to frame a comprehensive joint strategy and present it before the people,” the statement said.

Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik strongly condemning the wide-scale bloodshed, arrest spree, thrashing of residents during cordon and search operations and damaging property at large scale across the length and breadth of Kashmir by the Indian occupational forces. The JRL said the Indian forces have unleashed a naked aggression against the people of Kashmir where youth are being selectively killed and property damaged under a sinister design to consolidate the grip of occupation over Jammu and Kashmir by New-Delhi.

The statement termed the blowing up of houses with explosive material, thrashing of relatives including women of even martyred youth, merciless beating of people during CASOs and damaging property including the apple and other fruit orchards as crimes against humanity committed by the Indian forces. While strongly denouncing these inhuman acts, it said people of Kashmir, especially those living in south Kashmir have completely been left at the mercy of the Indian forces “who have made the life of common citizens hell by not even allowing them to go to their paddy fields and orchards to reap the crop”.

The JRL deplored that whosoever tries to raise a voice against the brutality of Indian forces, is silenced either by ruthless torture or through other means of repression. It said that Indian army Chief Bipin Rawat’s recent statement had emboldened the men in uniform to increase brutality and killing against the Kashmiris besides indulging in widespread vandalism to prevent voice of protest against these brutalities.

The JRL said Indian electronic media leaves no stone unturned to project the Kashmir situation in a way that justifies the brutality of the forces against the Kashmiris. The statement said that most of the resistance leaders had been booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in jails outside the territory which reflected the dictatorial and authoritarian approach of New Delhi to muzzle the voice and rights of the people through a naked display of its military might. Those who complete their term under PSA are even slapped with second and third PSA just to prolong their illegal detention, the JRL said, adding, “The number of political prisoners of Kashmir is increasing with every passing day as they are not even produced before the respective courts for trial.”

