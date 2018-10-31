Masarrat taken back to Jammu jail after hearing in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Masarrat Aalam Butt, was brought from Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, to Srinagar for the hearing of a fake case registered against him in 2015.

Masarrat Aalam Butt was produced in Forest Court, Srinagar, where after hearing the arguments the judge fixed the next hearing of the said case on November 20.

Masarrat Aalam Butt, according to JKML Spokesman Sajjad Ayobi, was taken back to Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu. Ayobi said that Indian authorities under a well hatched conspiracy had been delaying the release of Masarrat Aalam Butt and this was highly condemnable. He said that prolonging the illegal detention of JKML Chairman depicted the frustration of the Indian authorities.

Ayobi said Masarrat Aalam Butt was 19 years old when he was arrested first time and was lodged in jail for three years. After release he was arrested again in 1997 and was booked under PSA for four years. Later, in 2006, he was arrested again and four days after the quashing of PSA against he was arrested again in 2008 and since then he was being shifted from one jail to another to break his will and courage, he added.

