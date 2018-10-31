Multiple rounds of funeral for martyr

World asked to notice Indian crimes in IOK

Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people, today, participated in funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Showkat Ahmed Khan, in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Showkat Ahmed Khan along with another youth was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Tral town, yesterday. Multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held to accommodate the huge rush of mourners who had thronged the martyr’s native Handoora village in Tral. Some mujahideen suddenly appeared during the funeral and offered a gun salute to the martyr. The killing led to complete shutdown in Tral and adjoining areas.

On the other hand, the Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement issued after a meeting at Hyderpora in Srinagar urged the international community to take serious note of the crimes perpetrated by the Indian forces including blowing up of houses with explosive material, thrashing and beating of people and damaging of properties during cordon and search operations. The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik deplored that whosoever tries to raise voice against the brutality of Indian forces is silenced either by ruthless torture or through other means of repression.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference at a meeting of its Executive Council in Srinagar said that India was using its military might to crush the Kashmiris’ genuine struggle for securing their right to self-determination. The meeting was presided over by the APHC General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, and was attended by the heads and representatives of the constituent parties.

The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Masarrat Aalam Butt, was sent back to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu after hearing of a fake case by a court in Srinagar.

Kashmir Press Club in a statement denounced attacks on journalists by Indian forces’ personnel in the occupied territory, saying these attacks were clearly aimed at stopping the journalists from covering the use of brute force on protesters by Indian troops. The troops injured a local TV journalist, Aijaz Ahmed Dar, by targeting him with pellets when he was covering anti-India demonstrations in Shopian, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Shopian and Bandipora areas, today. The troops besieged Meemandar and Losedenow areas in Shopian and Garoora in Pulwama and conducted house-to-house searches.

