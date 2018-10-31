Multiple rounds of funeral held for martyred youth in Tral

Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held in Tral, today, for a youth martyred by Indian troops along with his associate in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Thousands of people from Tral and adjoining areas on Wednesday participated in the funeral prayers of the martyr, Showkat Ahmed Khan, a resident of Handoora village in Tral town. He along with another youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in the town, yesterday.

At least four rounds of funeral prayers were held to accommodate a huge rush of mourners who thronged the village from nearby and far-off areas. Some youth appeared in the funeral and offered a gun salute to the martyred youth.

