Untoo demands judicial probe into TeH activist’s murder

Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, noted human rights activist and the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR), Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has demanded investigation into the murder of a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir activist, Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani, by a judge of High Court of the territory.

Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani, 43, was shot dead by Indian troops in disguise outside his house in Bomai area of Sopore on October 8.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while expressing dissatisfaction over the police version of Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani’s murder, said that police statement was not gospel’s truth and that the incident needed a thorough probe by a High Court judge.

The IFJHR Chairman had filed a petition before Srinagar-based Human Rights Commission and the Commission had issued notices to SSP Sopore and Deputy Commissioner Sopore. In its reply, the police said that the efforts were on to identity the elements involved in the killing.

