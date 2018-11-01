Ashraf Sehrai hails APPG report on Kashmir

Indian troops martyr 39 Kashmiris in October

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has hailed the recent report of All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir in the UK Parliament, which expressed concern over the prevailing human rights situation in the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the international community particularly the UN to fulfill their obligation of holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiris decide their fate by themselves.

The report compiled after receiving various testimonies about the human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in the occupied territory was released by Chairman of the APPGK, MP Chris Leslie, in London. The report said that excessive state violence, systematized by a legal framework granting near-wholesale impunity to those responsible, was a routine matter in occupied Kashmir. It discussed in detail the draconian laws, Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act as well as enforced disappearances, lack of transparency and use of pellets in the territory. The report proposed that the government of India should immediately ban the use of pellet firing shotguns.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth, Mukhtar Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Amin Mir, in Zagoo area of Badgam district, today. Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of Mukhtar Ahmed in his native Brass village in Budgam amid high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. Many people including a woman were injured after Indian forces’ personnel used brute force against protesters in Harde Panzu and Arizal areas of the district and at Pampore in Pulwama. The occupation authorities suspended mobile internet service in Budgam district. Complete shutdown continued on the second successive day, today, in Tral town of Pulwama district against the killing of two youth by Indian troops.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, Indian troops martyred thirty nine Kashmiris including a woman during the last month of October. The killings rendered three woman widowed and five children orphaned. Three hundred seventy nine people were critically injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells against peaceful demonstrators by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel. The troops molested eleven women and damaged eighty four houses during the period.

In New Delhi a court extended the judicial remand of illegally detained Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates, Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi, by 15 days.

