Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unknown gunmen shot dead Indian Bharatiya Janata Party state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother in Kishtwar district, Thursday evening.

Reports said that Anil and his elder brother Ajit were killed in the attack that took place near veterinary hospital in the town.

Meanwhile, occupational authorities imposed curfew in Kishtwar town after the incident.

