Family of disappeared Kashmiri student holds demo in Srinagar

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members and relatives of a missing Kashmiri student, Ehtisham Bilal, staged a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar, today, against his mysterious disappearance in India.

Ehtisham Bilal, a resident of Khanyar area of Srinagar and a first-year student of Medical Imaging Technology, Sharda University, at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, India, is missing since Sunday. Earlier, he was assaulted in clashes between two groups of students at Sharda University on October 4, 2018.

The protesters, including women and children, demanded immediate recovery of the missing youth.

“On Sunday, he went for an outing to New Delhi. Throughout the day, he was in touch with his parents over the phone. He told his father that he will send him the pictures he had clicked at different places. But by the evening, his phone was switched off and he went missing,” said one of the protesting relatives of missing Ehtisham.

