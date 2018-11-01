Gilani hails Pakistan stance taken in UNGA on Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has hailed the Pakistan stance taken in the UN General Assembly and said it reflects the historical facts and ground realities.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, reacting to the remarks of the Indian ambassador made in the UNGA, said that it was full of lies, deceit, arrogance and persistent denial of basic and ground realities. He said, “We are neither surprised nor did we expect anything substantial to be delivered there, because of the arrogant mindset of India that prefers to be in denial mode since the tragedy of Kashmir was born in 1947.

He said that India, claiming to be the largest democracy with multi cultural society and a fast growing economic hub, can’t dare to accept the bare and internationally recognized dispute, not because they are not in know of the fact, but only because they have fed their majority vote bank with this false and baseless rhetoric of “Atoot Ang” for the last 71 years and for the fear of losing power they continue to poison their minds. Lies even repeated for centuries and by the whole world, they still remain lies, said Syed Ali Gilani.

Hailing Pakistan ambassador for her stance, Syed Ali Gilani said all member countries including India is aware about the historical evidences and aspects of Kashmir dispute. He saying it was India that took the dispute to the United Nations and added that eighteen resolutions were passed in favour of right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir and this august institution stands guarantee for these resolutions. Unfortunately, he said, it has miserably failed to safeguard its own reputation and unless it shuns the stains of importance, inability and helplessness, oppressed people like those of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to live in hell like atmosphere under the threatening shadow of gun from its oppressor.

Haling Pakistan efforts, he said that this country always stood through every thick and thin with the helpless people of Kashmir. He said that acknowledging the resolution by Pakistan is encouraging and hoped that all freedom-loving nations will come forward to support it and put pressure on Indian to fulfill its international commitments.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani, paying tributes to martyred youth in Budgam, said these youths lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of Kashmiris and added they are laying heavy responsibility on our shoulders to carry their mission till its logical end.

