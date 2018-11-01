Glowing tributes paid to martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that bloodbath, death and destruction all around the valley were only because of Indian rulers’ intransigent approach towards the Kashmir dispute. He condemned the use of military power against the civilian population by the Indian forces and said that on the pretext of search and cordon operations common people were targeted deliberately.

The APHC Chairman condemning the repressive measures of vandalizing the property of the common people said none of the international laws pertaining to war does permit any such military action against unarmed civilians. He said situation in the valley is worsening with each passing day and that Indian authorities rely on their military might to suppress people’s aspirations and muzzle their voices. He denounced Delhi for its unrealistic approach and said, “We need peace, however, it is Delhi that is denying our right and creating hurdles.”

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, paying glorious tributes to the martyred youth said that sacrifices rendered by these brave hearts were praiseworthy and exemplary. He said that the people of Kashmir would never budge from their stand and would take their struggle to its logical end. He said vandalizing properties, killing, maiming and brutalizing people with bullets and pallets could not force the Kashmiris into submission. He said that India had waged a war against the Kashmiris to force them to surrender their demand for right to self-determination.

A spokesman of the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri youth were offering priceless sacrifices for a greate cause. He said it is high time that the people of Kashmir stay steadfast and display greater unity among their ranks for their legitimate birth right, the right to self-determination. The spokesman said history is witness that no military might has succeeded in puzzling the genuine struggles let alone weakening the people’s aspirations and commitment towards their goal.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League’s high-level delegation headed by General Secretary, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, and comprising Manzoor Lelhari, Abdul Rasheed and Master Maqbool visited Tral and expressed solidarity with the family of martyred Showkat Ahmed Khan. Speaking on the occasion, Rafiq Ganai said the sacrifices of youth are the priceless assets for the ongoing freedom movement.

