Indian troops martyr 39 Kashmiris in October

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred thirty nine (39) Kashmiris including a woman during the last month of October.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, five (5) of those martyred were killed in fake encounters.

The killings in the month rendered three (3) woman widowed and five (5) children orphaned. Three hundred seventy nine (379) people were critically injured due to the use of brute force and firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells against peaceful demonstrators and mourners by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel. Two hundred sixteen (216) civilians, mostly youth and Hurriyet leaders and activists, were arrested during the month.

The troops molested, abused or disgraced eleven (11) women after barging into the residential houses and damaged eighty four (84) houses during cordon and search operations in the period.

The occupation authorities booked over a dozen Hurriyet leaders including Nisar Hussain Rathar under black law Public Safety Act and lodged them in different jails in Jammu region. The authorities also disallowed people to offer Friday prayers three times at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar during the month.

