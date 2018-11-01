Raja Najabat welcomes UK APPGK’s report on Kashmir

London, November 01 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI), Raja Najabat Hussain has welcomed the report of British All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPGK).

The APPGK’s report serious concern over gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Raja Najabat Hussain in a statement issued in London said the APPGK had been working in the UK Parliament for the last 32 years but the present Chairman, Chris Leslie and Member of House of Commons, is playing an active role in highlighting the brutalities of Indian troops in the occupied territory and the people of Kashmir appreciate him.

He said that the report would encourage and raise the morale of the people of Kashmir facing the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He said that the human rights defenders and the United Nations should come forward in a big way and save the Kashmiris from the Indian atrocities.

