Sehrai hails APPG for its report on hr violations in IOK

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has hailed the recent report of All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPG) on Kashmir in the UK which expressed concern over the present human rights situation in the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said although much delayed, the UK has recognized and accepted the grave human rights violations by India in occupied Kashmir and the report is seen as a second big jolt to India after the report of the UN High Commissioner For Human Rights on unprecedented rights abuses in Kashmir.

He said the detailed report reflects the grim situation of Kashmir how Indian forces had been brutalized Kashmiris on daily basis for the last 70 years. He said the UN and other international watchdogs have a moral obligation to the people of Kashmir as promise made by them to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir which, so far, was not fulfilled. He said the report is symbolically a huge step leading to an acknowledgement of the Indian government’s role in massive human rights abuses and genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said the unprecedented use of violence by the Indian forces against the unarmed and innocent Kashmiris is a daily affair and appealed to the international community, UN, European Parliament and every human rights organisation to do more than occasional verbal condemnation.

Paying rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Budgam, today, he said the sacrifices can’t be forgotten and the mission of martyrs will be taken to its logical conclusion. He said the number of martyrs is increasing with each passing day. He said martyrs by rising above fear and greed have taught a lesson that one should prefer death with honor than life with dishonor. He said ongoing freedom movement has entered a crucial stage and it is need of the hour to show unity and steadfastness at this point in time.

He also expressed concern over the disappearance of a Kashmiri student, Ehteshaam Bilal of Khanyaar area of Srinagar in India, saying that the Kashmiri students even outside occupied Kashmir were not safe.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement in Srinagar denounced the house detention of its Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and said it reflects the frustration of the authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...